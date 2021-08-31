SG Capital Management LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. 919,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $202.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

