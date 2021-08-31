SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,366 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up approximately 2.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of GMS worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 179,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,822. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

