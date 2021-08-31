Monetta Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

BBBY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,642. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.