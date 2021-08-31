EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $17.36 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $11,793.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00943081 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000115 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,301,716,572 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

