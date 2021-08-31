Liquity One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Liquity has a market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00011576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,283,521 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

