Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Drops By 22.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $16,735,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $14,587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 513,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 66,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,763. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

