Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,530. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

