Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Drops By 22.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

