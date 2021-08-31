Hans Tung Sells 60,495 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 756,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,787. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

