Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,916,000. Alibaba Group comprises 7.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $253,936,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. 24,516,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. The company has a market cap of $453.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

