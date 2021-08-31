Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 8.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $58,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.30. 1,476,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.