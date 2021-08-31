StoneX Group Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $735.72. 20,461,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

