The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

