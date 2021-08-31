Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

