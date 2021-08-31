Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter worth $9,813,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter worth $881,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 291.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 746,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CTAC remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Tuesday. 49,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,450. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

