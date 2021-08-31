Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,081. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 81,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

