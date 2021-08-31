NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,795.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.59 or 0.01343273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00385791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00356309 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004869 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

