Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

