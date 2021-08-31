Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $$36.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

