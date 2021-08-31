GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 414,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GSAH remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 682,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

