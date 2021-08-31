Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,621. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $204,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equitable by 29.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 118.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after buying an additional 1,818,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

