Asch Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,482.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Asch has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

