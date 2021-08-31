Reviewing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AIkido Pharma and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 3 10 0 2.77

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $388.62, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% Charles River Laboratories International 12.10% 23.59% 8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,398.68 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 7.65 $364.30 million $8.13 54.60

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats AIkido Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

