Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 6,531,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Corning by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Corning by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

