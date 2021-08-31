Refereum Reaches One Day Volume of $4.41 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Refereum has a market capitalization of $65.09 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

