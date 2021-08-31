High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $205,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 365,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

