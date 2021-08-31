High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,568. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

