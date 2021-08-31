Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBRX. B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

