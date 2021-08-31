Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $735.72. 20,461,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $679.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

