High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $8,499,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $7,226,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 4,124,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131,271. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,998 shares of company stock worth $1,547,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.