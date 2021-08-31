9,070 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 118,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.85. 362,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,841. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

