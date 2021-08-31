Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 445.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 11,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

