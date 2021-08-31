Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Maison Luxe stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 84,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
About Maison Luxe
