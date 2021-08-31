Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Maison Luxe stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 84,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

