PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.987-9.130 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

