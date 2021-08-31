High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,225,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768,180. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

