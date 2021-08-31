Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.49 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. 5,826,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.