High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $668,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

