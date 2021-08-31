Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,375,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 78.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 802,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $187,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $27,216,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,403,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.30. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.