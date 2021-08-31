Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 1,197,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

