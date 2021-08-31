BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.93 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $19.42 or 0.00041326 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $587.62 or 0.01250497 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

