Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322,456 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $253,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. 24,516,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. The stock has a market cap of $453.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Featured Story: Correction
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.