Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322,456 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $253,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. 24,516,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. The stock has a market cap of $453.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.