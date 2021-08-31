Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declines By 25.0%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

