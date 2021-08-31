Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Declines By 31.4%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,576,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 3,753,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DROOF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DROOF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

