Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$34.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

