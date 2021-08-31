Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Drops By 34.2%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EGTYF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,313. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

