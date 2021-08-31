Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of FMFG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.99.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.