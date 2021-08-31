Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $6.08 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 165,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.45. 470,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.93. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.