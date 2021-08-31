Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $227,823.41.

On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $269,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

CRCT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 501,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.