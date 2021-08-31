Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $227,823.41.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $269,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.
CRCT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 501,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.