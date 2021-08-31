Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,846 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

CGEM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 177,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

