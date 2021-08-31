Cornichon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $956.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $956.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00133586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00160738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.99 or 0.07312733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,116.33 or 1.00305853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00891440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.00986860 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,818,430 coins and its circulating supply is 16,576,581 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

